HONG KONG Aug 30 Timber products processor and
distributor Greenheart Group Ltd , a Hong Kong unit of
Sino-Forest Corp , said its president and chief
executive officer, William Judson Martin, has been appointed as
chairman effective Aug 29.
In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday,
Greenheart said Martin was replacing Allen Chan, who had
tendered his resignation as non-executive director and the
chairman of the company.
Chan's resignations are in line with his resignations from
Sino-Forest, Greenheart said.
For statement click here
In a separate statement, Greenheart said the Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) had directed the Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong Ltd to suspend dealings in the company shares on Aug 29.
Greenheart said it is preparing information requested by SFC
and a resumption of trading in the shares shall be subject to
the consent of the SFC and the exchange.
Sino-Forest, once the biggest forestry company on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, faces a string of challenges including
fraud allegations, a stock trade halt, the departure of its CEO
and further downgrades on its debt.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)