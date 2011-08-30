HONG KONG Aug 30 Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd , a Hong Kong unit of Sino-Forest Corp , said its president and chief executive officer, William Judson Martin, has been appointed as chairman effective Aug 29.

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, Greenheart said Martin was replacing Allen Chan, who had tendered his resignation as non-executive director and the chairman of the company.

Chan's resignations are in line with his resignations from Sino-Forest, Greenheart said.

In a separate statement, Greenheart said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had directed the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd to suspend dealings in the company shares on Aug 29.

Greenheart said it is preparing information requested by SFC and a resumption of trading in the shares shall be subject to the consent of the SFC and the exchange.

Sino-Forest, once the biggest forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, faces a string of challenges including fraud allegations, a stock trade halt, the departure of its CEO and further downgrades on its debt. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)