UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Jan 24 Trading in shares of timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd , a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, was suspended on Thursday afternoon pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said.
It gave no further details.
The stock jumped 8.5 percent to HK$0.64 in morning trade prior to the suspension, outpacing a 0.2 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources