SAO PAULO Feb 10 New York-based investment bank
Greenhill & Co Inc has hired former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc dealmaker Rodrigo Mello as it expands its mergers and
acquisitions operation in Brazil.
Mello will join Greenhill's São Paulo-based office as a
managing director, the company said in a statement late on
Monday. The Brazil-born banker worked for 13 years at Goldman,
where he was responsible for the investment banking coverage of
clients in the financial, consumer and retail industries, and
worked in a series of M&A transactions in those sectors.
"We are very excited about our prospects in Brazil and are
pleased to be able to quickly strengthen the team with a key
hire at a time when we see the potential for significantly
increased M&A activity in Brazil," Scott L. Bok, chief executive
officer of Greenhill, said in the statement.
In Brazil, Mello will report to Daniel Wainstein,
Greenhill's country head, with whom he worked for almost fifteen
years at Goldman. Mello began his career at Goldman Sachs in
1999 and left in 2005 to work at Cristalina, the investment
holding company that controls Hypermarcas SA, the
largest Brazilian producer of generic drugs and personal care
products, the statement said. He returned to Goldman in 2007 and
left again in November last year.
Wainstein, who left Goldman last year, is building a team to
advise global and local clients on mergers and acquisitions in
Latin America's largest economy. In 2013, companies announced
$74.43 billion worth of deals in Brazil, up about 5.7 percent
from $70.40 billion a year earlier, according to a quarterly
Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity released on Jan. 2.
Still, when measured in terms of the number of deals, 2013
was not that favorable for M&A bankers. About 611 deals were
announced last year, down from 823 in 2012.
"Rodrigo is widely recognized as one of the most important
senior bankers in Brazil ... and we look forward to leveraging
his success and breadth of experience as we focus on building a
leading M&A franchise for Greenhill in Brazil," Wainstein said
in the statement.
Several top bankers have left Goldman's Brazilian unit in
the wake of waning advisory activity and what some bankers see
as steps by the banking firm recently to cut exposure to the
country. Some of these bankers are Wainstein, Fabio Bicudo, the
unit's co-chief of investment banking until last month, and
wealth management executive Adriano Koelle, a source told
Reuters.