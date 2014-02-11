By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 10 New York-based investment bank
Greenhill & Co Inc has hired former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc dealmaker Rodrigo Mello as it expands its mergers and
acquisitions unit in Brazil.
Mello will join Greenhill's São Paulo-based office as a
managing director, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The Brazil-born banker worked for 13 years at Goldman, where he
was responsible for the investment banking coverage of clients
in the financial, consumer and retail industries, and worked in
a series of M&A transactions in those sectors.
"We are very excited about our prospects in Brazil and are
pleased to be able to quickly strengthen the team with a key
hire at a time when we see the potential for significantly
increased M&A activity in Brazil," Scott L. Bok, chief executive
officer of Greenhill, said in the statement.
In Brazil, Mello will report to Daniel Wainstein,
Greenhill's country head, with whom he worked for almost fifteen
years at Goldman. Mello began his career at Goldman Sachs in
1999 and left in 2005 to work at Cristalina, the investment
holding company that controls Hypermarcas SA, the
largest Brazilian producer of generic drugs and personal care
products, the statement said.
He returned to Goldman in 2007 and left again in November
last year. Mello will start at Greenhill on Wednesday.
Wainstein, who left Goldman last year, is building a team to
advise global and local clients on mergers and acquisitions in
Latin America's largest economy. In 2013, companies announced
$74.43 billion worth of deals in Brazil, up about 5.7 percent
from $70.40 billion a year earlier, according to a quarterly
Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity released on Jan. 2.
"One thing that plays in our advantage is that Greenhill is
an international company with global connections, and Brazil's
M&A story is a global one," Wainstein told Reuters in a phone
interview. "About 50 percent of Brazil's M&A deals are
cross-border."
Greenhill will shortly announce the hiring of one senior
vice president, a vice president, as well as a few junior
associates and analysts for its advisory operation, Wainstein
added. Apart from M&A, Greenhill wants to act as an independent
financial adviser for firms seeking to carry out an initial
public offering or go private, he added.
Still, when measured in terms of the number of deals, 2013
was not that favorable for M&A bankers. About 611 deals were
announced last year, down from 823 in 2012.
Several top bankers have left Goldman's Brazilian unit in
the wake of waning advisory activity and what some bankers see
as steps by the banking firm recently to cut exposure to the
country. Some of these bankers are Wainstein, Fabio Bicudo, the
unit's co-chief of investment banking until last month, and
wealth management executive Adriano Koelle, a source told
Reuters.