April 18 Greenhill & Co Inc posted a stellar quarter that blew past analysts' estimates, driven by higher merger advisory fees.

For the January-March quarter, it earned $16.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue at the boutique investment firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to $82.7 million.

Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees, rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)