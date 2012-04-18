UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
April 18 Greenhill & Co Inc posted a stellar quarter that blew past analysts' estimates, driven by higher merger advisory fees.
For the January-March quarter, it earned $16.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.
Total revenue at the boutique investment firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to $82.7 million.
Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees, rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.