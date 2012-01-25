* Q4 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.61
* Advisory revenue up 50 percent
* CFO Richard Lieb becomes head North American Corp Advisory
* CFO role to be transitioned to successor in "short while"
(Adds background, details)
Jan 25 Greenhill & Co Inc reported
a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped
by higher advisory revenue and the boutique investment bank said
it would appoint a new chief financial officer in a "short
while".
Greenhill's current CFO Richard Lieb has taken over as the
head of its North American Corporate Advisory unit, and will
retain the finance position till a successor is identified from
within the firm, the firm said.
Independent investment firms like Greenhill and rivals
Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd have been
steadily drawing away business from bigger banks, arguing that
they offer advice that is not tainted by an interest in winning
financing business.
Fees from advising clients rose 50 percent to $85.5 million
and the company said it was continuing to gain ground from its
larger rivals.
"Reports to date suggest that for the 3rd consecutive year
at Greenhill will have meaningfully higher growth in advisory
revenue than our large bank competitors taken in the aggregate.
This is what we mean by gaining market share," Chief Executive
Scott Bok said on a post-earnings conference call.
Banks with large investment banking operations, such as
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Bank of America Corp, have posted lackluster
revenue for these businesses.
The New York-based company posted earnings of $16.1 million,
or 53 cents a share, compared with $2 million, or 6 cents a
share, last year.
Excluding accelerated compensation charges, the company
earned 67 cents a share, topping analysts' estimates of 61 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which raised its share repurchase authority to
$100 million for 2012, has posted better-than-expected results
in the past two quarters despite a volatile market.
Shares of Greenhill -- founded by Robert Greenhill, the
former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of
Smith Barney -- closed at $43.94 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)