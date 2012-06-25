June 25 Independent investment bank Greenhill & Co said it hired rival Lazard Ltd's Eric Mendelsohn as a managing director focused on restructuring advisory.

Greenhill has been bolstering its restructuring business as the growing turmoil in Europe has led to increased restructuring activity worldwide.

"Restructuring advisory is a core component of our franchise, and the recruitment of Eric is an important step in our plan to continue to build that business globally," Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok said in a statement.

Mendelsohn, who previously served as a managing director and a founding member of Lazard's Restructuring Group, has over 17 years experience in corporate finance, Greenhill said.

Greenhill's shares closed at $34.82 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)