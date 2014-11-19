PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Greenhill & Co Inc said Masao Yoshikawa will join the boutique investment bank in Tokyo as managing director.
Yoshikawa, who will join on Dec. 1, has more than 20 years of investment banking experience in Japan.
Until recently, he headed Citigroup Inc's telecom, media and technology group in Japan.
He has also worked with Silver Lake Partners, Merrill Lynch Japan, Goldman Sachs Japan and Fuji Bank. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.