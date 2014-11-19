Nov 19 Greenhill & Co Inc said Masao Yoshikawa will join the boutique investment bank in Tokyo as managing director.

Yoshikawa, who will join on Dec. 1, has more than 20 years of investment banking experience in Japan.

Until recently, he headed Citigroup Inc's telecom, media and technology group in Japan.

He has also worked with Silver Lake Partners, Merrill Lynch Japan, Goldman Sachs Japan and Fuji Bank. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)