PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 Greenhill & Co Inc named Jacob Bier as senior adviser to help in the expansion of the investment bank's client relationships in the Nordic region, especially Denmark.
Bier most recently worked as a senior lawyer at a Denmark-based law firm Plesner, where he spent 28 years advising corporate clients.
Bier will join Greenhill effective Jan. 1, the company said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 U.S. Justice Department officials are expected to announce indictments on Wednesday against suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, according to a source briefed on the matter.