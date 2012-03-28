* Buys two hydro assets for 42.7 mln euros

* Fully funded to operate 1,000 MW assets in 2015

March 28 Clean energy producer Greenko Group PLC said it had acquired two hydro assets in India for 42.7 million euros ($56.9 million), and said its business outlook continues to be favourable.

The Indian company, which has been hurt by a weak market for carbon credits, said it expected revenue of about 39 million euros and core earnings of about 20 million euros for the year ending March 31.

The company, which secured investments from GE and Standard Chartered last year, also reiterated that it was fully funded to meet its target of operating 1,000 megawatts of assets in 2015.

The latest acquisitions totalling 56 MW raises Greenko's portfolio to 1.67 gigawatts, of which 214.6 MW are operational.

Shares of the company closed at 132.875 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)