SINGAPORE, June 7 Greenko Energy Holdings, one
of India's leading renewable energy companies, said Tuesday it
is raising $230 million in equity from an affiliate of Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC and an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority (ADIA).
GIC invested its share of $80 million in March and the
ADIA entity will invest the remaining $150 million, the company
said in a statement.
With this transaction, GIC continues to be the majority
shareholder of Greenko. GIC did not disclose its stake size.
The funds will contribute to the continued growth of
Greenko's business through the development of new renewable
energy projects, including low-risk expansions of existing wind
farms, it said.
