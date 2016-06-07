SINGAPORE, June 7 Greenko Energy Holdings, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, said Tuesday it is raising $230 million in equity from an affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

GIC invested its share of $80 million in March and the ADIA entity will invest the remaining $150 million, the company said in a statement.

With this transaction, GIC continues to be the majority shareholder of Greenko. GIC did not disclose its stake size.

The funds will contribute to the continued growth of Greenko's business through the development of new renewable energy projects, including low-risk expansions of existing wind farms, it said.

