Sept 19 Clean energy producer Greenko's full-year profit nearly trebled, driven mainly by a rise in its operational capacity, and the London-listed company said it was on track to meet its target of 1 gigawatt (GW) by 2015.

India-based Greenko, founded by President Mahesh Kolli and Chief Executive Anil Chalamalasetty in 2006, currently has an operational capacity of 183 megawatts and said it planned to bring a further 124 MW on stream in 2012.

In June, the company announced agreements to add a cumulative 650 MW to its windpower portfolio, taking its total wind assets in development past the 1 GW mark.

Its total portfolio of operational assets and assets under development, including wind and hydro projects, now stands at about 1.6 GW.

April-March pretax profit rose to 14 million euros ($19.3 million) from 4.9 million euros a year ago. Revenue more than doubled to 44.4 million euros.

Greenko's shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value over the past three months, closed at 161.5 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 232.3 million pounds ($366.9 million). ($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)