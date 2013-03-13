NUUK, March 13 Greenland's main opposition
leader, who campaigned on a platform of greater control and
higher taxes of foreign miners, gained the biggest number of
votes in a national parliamentary election, underscoring a
backlash against the island's fast globalisation.
Aleqa Hammond's Siumut party won around 42 percent of votes,
or around 14 seats in the 31-seat parliament, meaning she will
need to form a coalition. Prime Minister Kuupik Kleist won
around 34 percent of votes, according to official results
published by Greenland's national KNR broadcaster.
The opening up of Greenland, a country of 57,000 that is a
quarter the size of the United States, to foreign miners has
sparked a huge debate among its traditional Inuit people, many
of whom fear both Chinese influence and environmental damage.
(Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Eric Beech)