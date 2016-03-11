SHANGHAI, March 11 Chinese property developer Greenland Group said on Friday that its unit plans to set up and list a real estate investment trust on Singapore's stock exchange.

The REIT, to be set up by Greenland Holdings and investment firm Amare, will purchase 19 hotel properties from Greenland for 21 billion yuan ($3.23 billion), it said. ($1 = 6.4957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)