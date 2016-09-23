HONG KONG, Sept 23 Greenland Holdings , China's fourth-biggest homebuilder, said it is looking at acquisition opportunities in the bank and insurance sector and is hoping to expand further into infrastructure as it looks to diversify its business.

Executives for the company said that after so many years of property development in China, the sector needed to look for new drivers of growth.

The Shanghai-based developer is looking at acquisitions in China and overseas, Greenland deputy general manager of strategic planning Martin Li told Reuters in an interview.

It expects its finance businesses to continue to account for one-third of its revenue, while its property business will account for about half. Infrastructure and its consumer-oriented businesses will account for the rest.

Greenland's infrastructure business is expected to post more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) revenue this year and it aims to expand into sewage treatment, highway and city transport construction.

"PPP (public-private partnership) is a new business model in China," said Jimmy Wang, director of Greenland's general office. "More than 10,000 PPP projects have been approved in the nation so far."

As part of its infrastructure push, Greenland this week lifted its stake in a garden design service provider, which has since been renamed China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group .

It also set up a brokerage unit in Hong Kong, aiming to manage assets worth over $10 billion in three years.

Wang also said the company will deepen its investment in "first-tier cities in first-tier countries", including in Britain despite its decision to leave the European Union. ($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)