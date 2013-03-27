By Alistair Scrutton
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Greenland's incoming
government believes that the country has a sufficient number of
oil licenses and it will be cautious about awarding new permits,
the next mining and oil minister said on Wednesday.
The statement by Greenland's new coalition led by the Siumut
party underscores the possibility of a more difficult investment
climate for foreign companies eager to exploit the country's
largely untapped mineral and oil resources.
The opening of the country of 57,000 people to international
miners and oil firms has aroused concern among its indigenous
Inuit people, many of whom rely on fishing for a living and fear
exploitation of resources and risks of pollution from heavy
industries.
"The current number of licences is sufficient for Greenland
- it is the natural size for the number of Greenlanders," Jens
Erik Kirkegaard, due to become the new mining and oil minister
in April, told Reuters.
"We are going to be more cautious in the awarding of
offshore oil licenses," Kirkegaard added. "We will honour
existing contracts. There will be no complete lockout."
With sea ice thawing and new shipping routes opening in the
Arctic, the former Cold War ally of the West has emerged from
isolation and gained geopolitical attention from the likes of
Beijing and Brussels, thanks to its untapped mineral wealth and
potential offshore oil and gas.
Government officials say Greenland's northeast offshore
fields could have 31 billion barrels of oil and gas, while the
west, including Canadian waters, could hold 17 billion barrels.
Drilling in the western offshore region in 2010 and 2011
failed to yield any discoveries in spite of a $1.2 billion
campaign led by British explorer Cairn Energy.
The outgoing government had expected to announce within the
next two months the results of bidding on 11 blocks on the
remote northeast - but Kirkegaard said that this would now be
revised. He gave no more details.
Aleqa Hammond, who will be the new prime minister, has also
said she would revise a law on allowing big-scale miners to
employ cheap foreign labour and pass a law requiring foreign
miners to negotiate deals with trade unions.
She also said she would cut taxes on company profits but
raise royalties.
On the other hand, she would lift a ban on mining
radioactive materials that stopped some plans for rare earths
deposits, crucial in 21st technology like smartphones.