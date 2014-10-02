(Adds parliament voting on election)
By Sabina Zawadzki
Oct 1 Greenland's parliament voted on Wednesday
to hold an election on Nov. 28 after Prime Minister Aleqa
Hammond took a temporary leave of absence over a spending
scandal and the opposition lured enough of her supporters to
gain a majority.
The 31-seat assembly voted to hold the election, leader of
opposition Sara Olsvig told Reuters. Olsvig's party holds a good
chance of winning, polls show, and replacing Hammond who had
been prime minister since April of last year.
But the political turmoil is likely to paralyse the
government at a critical juncture as international companies
such as London Mining Plc and Greenland Minerals and
Energy are considering opening iron ore and rare earth
mines.
Prime Minister Aleqa Hammond escaped a no-confidence vote on
Tuesday but stepped down temporarily until the end of an
investigation into her spending of public money on hotels and
flights.
The opposition kept up pressure on Wednesday and four
ministers in total stepped down from the government, including
two from Hammond's Siumut party and two from junior coalition
partner Atassut.
Atassut had bolted to the opposition, according to Olsvig,
leader of the largest opposition party, the Inuit Ataqatigiit.
Olsvig said political horsetrading had dominated the day in
the assembly with her party at one point being asked to join the
coalition government while she negotiated with Atassut.
Greenlandic media said Hammond had stepped down as leader of
the Siumut party, but her status in government was unclear.
"When they (Siumut) invited us to negotiate a new coalition,
my answer was that I didn't know who their leader was or who the
premier was," Olsvig said. But she said a coalition with Siumut
was out of the question also due to their "bad governance".
Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of
Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.
Until Wednesday morning, all nine ministers had stood behind
Hammond's argument that government should wait until an audit
commission provides its conclusions on her spending, expected on
Oct. 20, before taking any action.
Greenland analyst and managing partner at Polarisk
consulting firm Mikaa Mered said the turmoil on Wednesday was
"driving Greenland towards political chaos that will be quite
repellent to many investors from the mining, oil and gas and
fishing sectors".
Siumut mining and natural resources minister Jens-Erik
Kirkegaard was one of two from the ruling party to resign.
He had been due to travel to China in three weeks to present
Greenland's mining potential and meet with several Chinese and
Australian officials and investors to boost the sector's
interest in the vast Arctic country.
"That will obviously not happen, and it is quite a
catastrophe since this journey was one of Greenland's last
chance to save London Mining's Isua iron ore project," Mered
said.
London Mining has one of the most advanced plans for a mine
in Greenland, but its shares have fallen more than 70 percent
this week after it warned it did not have enough cash to operate
its only existing mine in Sierra Leone.
