HONG KONG Dec 22 China's state-backed Greenland Groups said on Monday it plans to invest over 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) to build the tallest twin-tower in the capital city of South Korea as its headquarters in the country.

The second-largest residential developer in China said in a statement it expects sales from South Korea to reach 4.5 billion yuan this year.

