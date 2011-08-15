LONDON Aug 15 Greenland is due to publish its
oil spill response plan later on Monday, the territory's deputy
minister for Mineral Resources said, in a move which could
dampen some of the controversy surrounding oil exploration in
its waters.
"Our Minister is going to announce that we will make public
the oil spill contingency plan," Deputy Minister for Mineral
Resources Jorn Skov Nielson told Reuters on Monday.
Environmental group Greenpeace in June lodged a complaint
with the Greenland parliament calling for the release of an oil
spill response plan as it argues cleaning up a spill in the
remote sea would be difficult.
The publication of oil spill response plans for the Gulf of
Mexico at the height of the BP oil spill last summer
caused embarrassment for the oil industry when these showed
companies had offered overly optimistic assessments of how they
would tackle spills.
The risk of leaks was in focus on Monday after oil major
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said a ruptured pipeline spilt 1,300
barrels of oil in the North Sea.
British oil explorer Cairn Energy has faced protests
from Greenpeace during the past 12 months as it has drilled a
number of wells off the coast of Greenland, none of which have
yet found oil.
Bigger rivals such as Exxon Mobil , the world's
largest non-government-controlled oil company by market
capitalisation, have also acquired exploration acreage in
Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and
are waiting to drill.
In both the UK and Norway, oil spill response plans are
available on public request, respective spokesmen for the UK's
Department of Energy and Climate Change and the Norwegian
Coastal Administration said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)