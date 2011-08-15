* Says oil spill plan to be available on website later on
Monday
* Plan can cope with very large oil spills says minister
(Adds Greenland govt confirmation, Greenpeace statement)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Aug 15 Greenland said it was going to
publish its oil spill contingency plan later on Monday, in a
move which could help dampen some of the controversy surrounding
oil exploration in its waters.
Environmental group Greenpeace, which has tried to disrupt
drilling in the Arctic, has been calling for the document to be
made public, arguing that cleaning up a spill in the remote sea
would be difficult.
"The Greenland Government has now decided to publish the oil
spill contingency plan in Greenland after having heard the wish
of the public for such publication," the government said in a
statement, confirming what a minister told Reuters earlier in
the day.
Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Jorn Skov Nielson said
in a call with reporters that the spill response plan would be
available on the Greenlandic Bureau of Minerals and Petroleum's
website later in the day.
"We do want as much transparency as possible in whatever
information and whatever terms and conditions that surrounds the
oil drilling programme in Greenland," he said.
Greenland is confident that the spill plan will be able to
cope with very large oil spills, he said, adding that it also
details what will happen if oil reaches sea ice.
"One of the simulations was 5,000 barrels per day but it has
demonstrated that the plan can certainly handle much larger
spills than that. I'm not setting any upper limit," Skov Nielson
said.
Greenland said it decided to publish the plan as it was now
more confident in its ability to protect drilling from
protesters who have in the past boarded rigs.
The publication of oil spill response plans for the Gulf of
Mexico at the height of the BP oil spill last summer
caused embarrassment for the oil industry when these showed
companies had offered overly optimistic assessments of how they
would tackle spills.
BP's massive spill gushed almost 5 million barrels into the
Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and the risk of leaks was once again in
focus on Monday after oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said
a ruptured pipeline spilt 1,300 barrels of oil in the North Sea.
British oil explorer Cairn Energy has faced protests
from Greenpeace during the past 12 months as it has drilled a
number of wells off the coast of Greenland, none of which have
yet found oil.
Greenpeace dismissed the publication of the spill plan as
"spin".
"There's a lot of spin here, but very little to allay the
concerns of experts and analysts who believe a BP-style blow-out
would wreck the fragile Arctic environment and its fisheries,"
said Greenpeace oil campaigner Ben Ayliffe in an emailed
statement.
Bigger rivals such as Exxon Mobil , the world's
largest non-government-controlled oil company by market
capitalisation, have also acquired exploration acreage in
Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and
are waiting to drill.
In both the UK and Norway, oil spill response plans are
available on request, respective spokesmen for the UK's
Department of Energy and Climate Change and the Norwegian
Coastal Administration said.
