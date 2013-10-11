Oct 11 Chinese state-owned property developer
Greenland Holdings Group agreed to buy a majority stake in a
15-tower apartment project, that would make it the largest
commercial real estate development in the United States to get
major backing directly from a Chinese company, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
If the deal is approved, Shanghai-based Greenland will buy a
70 percent stake from Forest City Ratner Cos, which began the
project and would continue to manage the development, the
Journal said. The purchase price was not disclosed. ()
The project is expected to cost about $4 billion, including
debt and the deal could be announced as soon as Friday, the
Journal said.
A memorandum of understanding was signed last week, the
Journal reported, but the deal is not final as it needs
extensive negotiations over details and approvals from Chinese
regulators.
Forest City Ratner Cos could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
The project includes apartment towers, an office building
and retail space and is located in the Atlantic Yards site in
Brooklyn, New York, the Journal said.