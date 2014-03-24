BRIEF-WiLAN's unit entered into patent license agreement with Santa's Best Craft LLC
* WiLAN subsidiary variable lighting inks another license agreement
NEW YORK, March 24 Greenlight Capital Inc, the hedge fund overseen by David Einhorn, has identified a blogger who disclosed its stake in Micron Technology Inc before it was officially announced, and has dropped a legal case seeking to force the website Seeking Alpha to reveal the blogger's name.
"Greenlight has identified the anonymous blogger and has resolved the matter privately to our satisfaction," a Greenlight spokesman said on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
March 20 Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its March 20, 2017 announcement date