(Corrects source and headline to Greenlight Capital Inc from Greenlight Capital Re. Also removes Greenlight Capital Re stock symbol)

May 15 May 15 Greenlight Capital Inc: * Greenlight Capital Inc takes 330,901 shares in BNY Mellon - SEC filing * Greenlight Capital Inc UPS share stake in AerCap Holdings NV by 49.1 percent

to 5.6 million * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 9.5 million share stake in GM * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd

by 63.4 percent to 9.0 million * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Lam Research Corp by 33.3 percent to 1.7 million shares * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc to 3.8 million shares * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 1.7 million share stake in Macys Inc * Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Aetna Inc * Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Amdocs Ltd * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 1.1 million share stake in Ingram Micro Inc