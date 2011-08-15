* Bart Hedges to head Greenlight Capital Re
* Hedges replaces Len Goldberg, who retired
Aug 15 Property and casualty reinsurer
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd said it named Bart Hedges as
its new chief executive, effective immediately.
Hedges, who joined the company in 2006 as its president and
chief underwriting officer, replaces Len Goldberg, who retired.
Hedges has also been named to the board of the company and
its operating units, Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd and Greenlight
Reinsurance Ireland Ltd.
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is the chairman of the
company.
Shares of the Cayman Islands-based company closed up 4
percent at $22.10 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)