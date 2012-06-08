June 8 Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 10.6 percent of the company's shares.

According to a securities filing on Friday, the investment firm owned 16,523,557 shares of Green Mountain as of May 31, or 10.6 percent. In a February filing, it had reported a 7.3 percent stake.

Green Mountain shares were down $1.22, or 5 percent, at $23.08 in Friday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

An official at Capital Research declined to comment on the firm's intention in raising its stake. (Reporting By Martinne Geller and Melvin Backman in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)