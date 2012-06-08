METALS-London copper holds steady, supply threats underpin
June 8 Capital Research Global Investors raised its passive stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 10.6 percent of the company's shares, which have tumbled 80 percent since last September amid questions about its management and business strategy.
According to a securities filing on Friday, the investment firm owned 16,523,557 shares of Green Mountain as of May 31, or 10.6 percent. In a February filing, it had reported a 7.3 percent stake.
The company and its shares have come under scrutiny from hedge funds and other major investors on various concerns, including questions about accounting practices and the company's ability to compete.
This week, investor Daniel Yu suggested it may be time for the coffee manufacturer's founder, Robert Stiller, to leave the board of the Vermont-based company.
On May 8, Green Mountain stripped Stiller of his role as chairman of the board after it was revealed that he made stock sales in violation of the company's internal policy.
Shares of Green Mountain have been cut nearly in half this year and currently trade around $25. They hit a 52-week high of $115.98 on Sept. 20, 2011. Green Mountain's stock fell 4.8 percent on Friday to close at $23.13.
An official at Capital Research Group declined to comment on the firm's intention in raising its stake. (Reporting By Melvin Backman and Martinne Geller; Editing by David Gregorio)
