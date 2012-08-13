LOS ANGELES Aug 13 Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters Inc on Monday announced the resignation of
board member William Davis, who was recently stripped of his
lead director position for selling company shares at a time when
trading by insiders was prohibited.
Davis's resignation, which was effective immediately, was
due to personal reasons and "was not due to any disagreement
with the company on any matter relating to the company's
operations, policies or practices," Green Mountain said in a
regulatory filing.
Green Mountain, seller of the popular Keurig coffee brewing
machines, on May 8 said that when he was a lead director, Davis
sold 548,000 company shares outside the window when insiders
were permitted to trade. As a result, the company stripped him
of his lead director position.
Green Mountain in May also accused Davis of breaching a new
corporate policy that prohibited him from pledging more shares
to his margin account after Jan. 1.