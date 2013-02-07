BRIEF-Marin software - CFO Catriona Fallon to resign, effective March 24
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
Feb 7 Fund manager David Einhorn said on Thursday he was keeping a short position on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, a day after the maker of Keurig single-cup style coffee brewers and K-cups disappointed investors with a weak sales outlook.
Speaking on CNBC, Einhorn said, "we think it's a very poor quality earnings result."
Green Mountain's stock price was down nearly 8 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Green Mountain forecast sales growth for the current quarter slightly below analysts forecasts, pushing the stock down 9 percent.
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary