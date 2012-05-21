(Fixes syntax in paragraph one)

* CEO remains positive about the company's growth prospects

* Says new Vue branded brewer may exceed Keurig sales over time

By Mihir Dalal

May 21 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is still trying to work out why it fell short of its own sales target, three weeks after the company shocked investors with a bad miss, CEO Lawrence Blanford said.

Green Mountain, which dominates U.S. single-cup coffee with its Keurig brewers, had reported lower-than-expected sales for the second time in three quarters on May 2 and warned that its once-scorching growth was slowing, sparking a run that wiped off more than half its market value.

"We are still trying to fine tune the model. There might be transient issues. There could be fundamental issues," Blanford said during a presentation at Janney Capital Markets' Consumer Conference.

Blanford said one of the "transient" reasons was a bigger-than-expected shift in "consumer purchase patterns from department stores to grocery and mass and club stores."

Higher prices of the company's coffee refills called K-Cups also might have put off some shoppers, Blanford said.

Green Mountain, like other coffee companies, increased prices last year in response to record high green coffee costs. None of the price increases, however, were pushed through in Green Mountain's most recent quarter.

Blanford and other members of his management team have come under increasing criticism from short sellers and analysts, who say investors have lost faith with the company because of the sales misses and allegations of accounting irregularities.

Green Mountain's founder, Robert Stiller, and another senior director added to its troubles by selling company shares at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited, prompting the company to demote both.

Well-known short seller David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital lambasted the company at a presentation last October alleging it was inflating sales and saying its growth potential was much lower than most believed.

But Blanford remained positive about the company's growth potential, partly because of the successful launch of the company's new single-cup brewer called the Vue.

"The Vue has been very impactful in solidifying our position both with retailers and with potential manufacturers brands," he said, adding that sales of Vue may exceed Keurig sales over time.

Keurig brewers and K-Cups accounted for 84 percent of the company's fiscal 2011 sales of $2.65 billion.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $3.74 billion, were roughly flat at $24.18 in Monday afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)