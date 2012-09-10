Sept 10 Luigi Lavazza SpA increased its stake in
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, giving the Italian
coffee roaster control of 6.8 percent of the U.S. company, a
securities filing showed on Monday.
Lavazza now owns about 10.5 million shares of Green
Mountain, owner of the Keurig single-cup coffee brewing system
and the "K-Cups" that go with it. Before starting on Aug. 30 to
buy more shares, Lavazza had owned 7.7 million shares, or 4.99
percent of Green Mountain. That was down from a prior stake of
5.5 percent.
"Lavazza made the new purchases in order to reaffirm its
position as a significant minority stockholder in the issuer and
to continue to strengthen the long-term cooperative and
strategic relationship between Lavazza and the issuer," Lavazza
said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Green Mountain is the leader in the small-but-growing U.S.
market for single-serve coffee. But its dominance is being
threatened by a host of lower-cost rivals who are making
Keurig-compatible coffee cups, now that two of Green Mountain's
patents are set to expire this month.
One way Green Mountain is addressing this threat to sales
and profits is by developing new, proprietary machines. In
addition to its higher-end Vue system, it is working with
Lavazza, Italy's leading coffee roaster, on a single-cup
espresso machine.
Green Mountain shares were up 1.3 percent at $30.75 in after
hours trading. They closed at $30.36 on the Nasdaq, up 9 percent
on heavy volume.
That was their second straight session of steep gains
following a bullish commentary on Friday by an analyst who
initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.