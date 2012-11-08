(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the suggested retail price of the
Nov 8 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
unveiled details of the long-awaited single-cup
espresso machine it will launch with Italy's Luigi Lavazza SpA,
marking its entry into the espresso, cappuccino and latte brewer
category.
The machine, to be called Keurig Rivo Cappuccino and Latte
System, will have a suggested retail price of $229.99 and will
be available exclusively at select Bloomingdales stores,
starting in mid-November.
Green Mountain's machine will compete with Verismo coffee
and espresso makers launched by Starbucks Corp in
October.
Green Mountain, owner of the Keurig one-cup brewing system
and the K-Cups that go with it, has been facing increased
competition of late.
In September, certain patents governing K-Cups' design
expired, leading to the emergence of a host of lower-cost
competitors, including private label brands that are producing
Keurig-compatible cups without a licensing agreement with Green
Mountain.
Shares of Green Mountain closed at $24.74 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
