May 8 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped
by strong sales of its K-Cup packages, and said it had expanded
an agreement with Starbucks.
The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers and the K-Cups that
go with them said net income was $132.4 million, or 87 cents per
share, in the fiscal second quarter ended on March 30, compared
with $93.0 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Green Mountain and Starbucks said they had entered into an
expanded partnership governing Starbucks and Tazo-branded
K-Cups. Financial terms were not disclosed.