GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
Aug 7 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported a 59 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by lower green coffee costs and strong sales of its K-cup coffee pods.
The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers, and the K-Cups that go with them, said net income rose to $116.3 million, or 76 cents per share, from $73.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $967.1 million in the quarter ended June 29.
Sales of its single-serve K-cup coffee pods rose 18 percent.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m