Oct 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
has struck a deal with Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
to offer Snapple premium iced teas in K-Cup and Vue
packs for Keurig single-cup brewers, starting next year.
The move comes as the leader of the single-serve coffee
market gets ready for a wave of new single-serve coffee brewers
coming to market in the United States.
The Snapple K-Cup pack iced teas will be available in the
United States and Canada in spring 2013, with Vue packs to
follow, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The new beverages will join a current line specially
crafted to brew iced beverages with any Keurig brewer.
Single-serve coffee pods are expected to reach $959.1
million in retail sales this year, up 32 percent, according to
Euromonitor International. That would account for about 10
percent of the overall coffee market, which is expected to grow
by only 6 percent this year.
Excluding the coffee sold to offices, Green Mountain's share
of the retail market was 54 percent last year, down from about
60 percent in 2010 and 63 percent in 2009, Euromonitor said.