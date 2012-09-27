Sept 27 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
will sell a less expensive model of its new Keurig Vue
coffee brewer, in a bid to appeal to more consumers.
Green Mountain said on Thursday it is launching a new Keurig
Vue model with a suggested retail price of $209.99. Its original
Vue model has a price tag of $229.99, which was recently lowered
from $249.99.
Whereas the original Vue 700 has a color touch screen and a
silver band accent, the less expensive Vue 600 will have a
black-and-white touch screen and no accent.
Green Mountain, which dominates the U.S. market for
single-serve coffee, launched the Vue in February as a premium
option to its Keurig system, whose K-Cup coffee refills are
facing increased competition from lower-cost rivals.
The recent expiration of two patents governing the design of
the K-Cups has ushered in a number of unlicensed competitors.
Analysts say that could pressure prices overall and as a result,
Green Mountain's profit margins.