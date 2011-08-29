EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* To sell Filterfresh to Aramark
* Shares rise 4 pct in early trading (Follows alerts)
Aug 29 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc agreed to sell its Filterfresh business to privately held Aramark Refreshment Services for about $145 million in cash.
Green Mountain, the leader in the U.S. single-cup coffee market, had announced its intention to sell Filterfresh last year as part of its $890 million acquisition of Canada's Van Houtte.
Filterfresh sells coffee mostly to offices and businesses across the United States.
Shares of Green Mountain rose 4 percent to $101.75 in early trade on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.