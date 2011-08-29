* To sell Filterfresh to Aramark

* Shares rise 4 pct in early trading (Follows alerts)

Aug 29 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc agreed to sell its Filterfresh business to privately held Aramark Refreshment Services for about $145 million in cash.

Green Mountain, the leader in the U.S. single-cup coffee market, had announced its intention to sell Filterfresh last year as part of its $890 million acquisition of Canada's Van Houtte.

Filterfresh sells coffee mostly to offices and businesses across the United States.

Shares of Green Mountain rose 4 percent to $101.75 in early trade on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)