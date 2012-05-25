(Makes clear in 3rd paragraph that stock sales were due to margin calls)

By Mihir Dalal and Martinne Geller

May 24 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc independent director Douglas Daft resigned from the board this week, at a time when concerns about slowing growth and allegations of accounting malpractice have hammered the stock.

Green Mountain, the maker of Keurig one-cup coffee brewers, reported the resignation of the former Coca-Cola Co CEO late on Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Green Mountain's board has been under increased scrutiny since the company's founder and former chairman, Robert Stiller, and a senior director were demoted earlier this month for selling company shares due to margin calls du ring a period when trading by insiders was prohibited.

Daft, 69, resigned from the board on May 22 for personal reasons, including "extensive overseas and travel commitments," and not because of any disagreement over the running of the company, Green Mountain said in the filing.

Daft retired from the board of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc last month following the publisher's annual meeting. He did not stand for re-election.

Daft, who originally hails from Australia, remains on the board of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which is undergoing investigations by the U.S. and Mexican governments into bribery allegations related to its Mexico business.

Even though Green Mountain said the resignation was personal, observers said the timing could raise eyebrows.

"It's always tricky when you're trying to read someone's soul from afar ... but obviously, any changes at such a critical time are going to be looked upon a certain way," said an analyst who did not have clearance to speak to the press and therefore declined to be identified by name.

Green Mountain shares fell 0.4 percent to $25 in afterhours trade.

LOSING CONFIDENCE?

Green Mountain's once high-flying stock has lost 78 percent of its value since touching a life high of nearly $116 last September after well-known short seller David Einhorn questioned the company's accounting practices and growth potential in an investor presentation.

Two disappointing quarters out of the three that followed Einhorn's presentation further eroded investor confidence in the management.

"The most important thing right now in everybody's mind is, 'Is this company well?'," said Bevmark Consulting CEO Tom Pirko. "What's really going on inside? Can they get their act together?"

"The company right now has to find a way to inspire confidence, and even the resignation of a board member is something that just moves us further away from the company appearing to be in good health," he added.

A call to Daft's home in Florida was unanswered. Other board members could not immediately be reached.

Daft was the most recent addition to the board, joining the Vermont-based company in late 2009. Out of the eight remaining members, five have been on the board since the 1990s.

Of those eight, six are considered independent by Nasdaq rules, the company has said. One of them is Hinda Miller, a state senator from Vermont, where Green Mountain is based.

Green Mountain, which on Thursday said it would cut its board size to eight from nine, has been facing an ongoing SEC inquiry since September 2010 into its revenue recognition practices and its relationship with a key distributor. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Viraj Nair, Bob Burgdorfer and Richard Pullin)