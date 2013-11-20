Nov 20 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc :
* Reports full fiscal year and fourth quarter fiscal 2013
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $964.6 million
* Sees 2014 net sales growth in the high single digits over
fiscal year 2013
* Says board of directors has approved a new share repurchase
authorization of
up to $1 billion
* Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.75 to
$3.85
* Sees capital investment in the range of $400 million to $450
million in 2014
* Says new share repurchase program will take effect upon
completion of the
company's current program
* Sees Q1 net sales growth of low-to-mid single digits
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in a range of
$0.85 to $0.90
* Says for FY 2014, expect net sales growth in high single
digits with some
variability quarter-to-quarter
* Coffee - anticipate rolling out new products to customers and
managing
transition from prior generations of products in FY 2014
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $4.69
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.44 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
