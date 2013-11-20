Nov 20 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc : * Reports full fiscal year and fourth quarter fiscal 2013 results * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $964.6 million * Sees 2014 net sales growth in the high single digits over fiscal year 2013 * Says board of directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization of

up to $1 billion * Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.75 to $3.85 * Sees capital investment in the range of $400 million to $450 million in 2014 * Says new share repurchase program will take effect upon completion of the

company's current program * Sees Q1 net sales growth of low-to-mid single digits * Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in a range of $0.85 to $0.90 * Says for FY 2014, expect net sales growth in high single digits with some

variability quarter-to-quarter * Coffee - anticipate rolling out new products to customers and managing

transition from prior generations of products in FY 2014 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $4.69 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage