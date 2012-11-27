Nov 27 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc :
* Exec says improving order fulfillment but still having some
challenges
* Exec says impact from superstorm sandy was mnor
* Exec says will buy back shares "if and when market conditions
dictate"
* CEO sees "addressable single-serve filtered coffee brewer
opportunity to be
35 million in US by end of 2016
* CEO sees installed keurig brewer base in the US by end of
fiscal 2013 to be
17 million, while approaching 25 million brewers by end of
fiscal 2014
* CEO: "have not seen any marketplace dynamics that have caused
US to think
differently about our outlook for single-serve packs"