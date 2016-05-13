BRIEF-PerkinElmer Q4 GAAP EPS $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue for discovery & analytical solutions $409.9 million versus $418.2 million
May 13 GreenPeptide Co Ltd :
* Says its former top shareholder, a Tokyo-based investment business limited partnership lowers stake in the company to 0 percent from 14.21 percent on May 13
* Amgen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"