Nov 23 U.S. ethanol producer Green Plains
Renewable Energy Inc said it has completed a previously
announced acquisition of two ethanol plants from privately held
Ethanol Holding Co.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of the two properties, in Wood River,
Nebraska, and Fairmont, Minnesota, increases Green Plains'
production capacity to more than 1 billion gallons of ethanol
per year.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Nov 15 proposed
cutting the amount of biofuels - the vast majority of which is
corn-based ethanol - that would be blended next year into the
fuel supply to 15.21 billion gallons, down from 18.15 billion
gallons under the current law.
Agribusiness companies have been restarting ethanol plants
in anticipation of a record U.S. corn harvest that is
replenishing stockpiles diminished by serious drought last year.
Green Plains owns and operates grain storage assets in the
U.S. corn belt as well as biofuel terminals in southern states.
The company is also a joint venture partner in BioProcess
Algae LLC, which was formed to commercialize technologies for
growing and harvesting algae biomass.