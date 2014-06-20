June 20 Green Reit Plc

* Acquisition and refinancing

* Confirms that it has exchanged contracts to acquire two office buildings in Dublin for 32 million euros (33 million euros inclusive of estimated acquisition costs)

* Total purchase price of 32 million euros equates to a net initial yield of 6.8 pct

* Green Reit also announces refinancing of secured debt on central park acquisition