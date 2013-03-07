* Will target projects with up to 100 MW of capacity
* Greentech will hold 51 pct, Foresight 49 pct of JV
LONDON, March 7 Danish renewable energy firm
Greentech Energy Systems and asset manager Foresight
Group have agreed to form a joint venture to invest in solar
photovoltaic (PV) projects in the United States.
Denmark's Greentech will take a 51 percent stake in the
joint venture and UK-based Foresight will hold the remaining 49
percent, they said on Thursday.
The companies aim to invest in U.S. solar PV projects of up
to 100 megawatts of installed capacity over the next 12 months.
They will assess the feasibility of each individual solar PV
investment, both for projects already in operation and for
projects under development, Greentech said in a statement.
Entering the United States, "one of the world's most
important and attractive renewable energy markets", will allow
Greentech to diversify outside Europe, in line with its aim to
become a global independent power producer, said Greentech
chairman Peter Høstgaard-Jensen.
Greentech's portfolio of renewable energy projects includes
both wind and solar projects in Europe. It is aiming to have 1
gigawatt of renewable capacity installed by 2014.
Foresight invests in the private equity, infrastructure and
clean energy sectors.
It has raised around 700 million pounds ($1.05 billion) and
has invested in solar projects in several countries including
the United States, Brazil and Britain.