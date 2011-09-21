BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
BEIJING, Sept 21 China's banking regulator has ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China , a Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer, two sources with knowledge of the directive told Reuters on Wednesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission, which did not give a reason for the move, told trust companies to assess their own risks associated with the developer and its units, said the sources said, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The top industry watchdog has repeatedly said trust firms should not lend to the real estate sector, but has rarely ordered any probe into loans to a specific developer.
Greentown, based in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, had net gearing of 163 percent at the end of June, up from 132 percent at end-2010.
China has taken a series of measures in the past two years to rein in runaway real estate prices that some industry watchers say were threatening social stability. (Reporting by China news team; Writing by Langi Jiang; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Dan Lalor)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump is planning to issue a directive targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, sources familiar with the administration's thinking.