BEIJING, Sept 21 China's banking regulator has ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China , a Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer, two sources with knowledge of the directive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission, which did not give a reason for the move, told trust companies to assess their own risks associated with the developer and its units, said the sources said, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The top industry watchdog has repeatedly said trust firms should not lend to the real estate sector, but has rarely ordered any probe into loans to a specific developer.

Greentown, based in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, had net gearing of 163 percent at the end of June, up from 132 percent at end-2010.

China has taken a series of measures in the past two years to rein in runaway real estate prices that some industry watchers say were threatening social stability. (Reporting by China news team; Writing by Langi Jiang; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Dan Lalor)