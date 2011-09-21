(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, Sept 21 China's banking regulator has ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China , a Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer, two sources with knowledge of the directive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), which did not give a reason for the move, told trust companies to assess their own risks associated with the developer and its units, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The top industry watchdog has repeatedly said trust firms should not lend to the real estate sector, but has rarely ordered any probe into loans to a specific developer.

Officials at CBRC and Greentown were not available for comments despite repeated calls ahead of release of the news report.

Greentown, based in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, had net gearing of 163 percent at the end of June, up from 132 percent at end-2010.

China has taken a series of measures in the past two years to rein in runaway real estate prices that some industry watchers say were threatening social stability.

Mainland Chinese banks have turned increasingly cautious about lending to domestic property companies, who have been banned from issuing shares and bonds in the domestic market. That had pushed Chinese property companies to rely heavily on trust firms for financing.

Developers have also been virtually shut out of the offshore capital market amid investor jitters about China's credit clampdown on the sector and worsening European debt crisis. Recent accounting scandals surrounding U.S.-listed Chinese firms have also dampened investor interest.

Chinese property stocks tumbled under short selling pressure from some hedge funds on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark index ending down 1 percent at a two-year low.

Shares of Greentown China lost 2.19 percent on Wednesday. The stock had fallen 36 percent in the past year. (Reporting by China news team; Writing by Langi Jiang and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)