HONG KONG, Sept 22 Property developer Greentown China said it had not received any official notice from the country's banking regulators about a probe into its real estate trust business.

The company, in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange, also said the investigation is not focused on the Greentown Group.

China's banking regulator has ordered trust firms to report their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China, two people with knowledge of the directive said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken Wills)