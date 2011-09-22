BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG, Sept 22 Property developer Greentown China said it had not received any official notice from the country's banking regulators about a probe into its real estate trust business.
The company, in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange, also said the investigation is not focused on the Greentown Group.
China's banking regulator has ordered trust firms to report their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China, two people with knowledge of the directive said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.