HONG KONG Dec 29 Debt-laden property
developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd said on
Thursday that it and several other domestic companies have
agreed to sell their stakes in a Shanghai property project to
SOHO China Ltd for 4 billion yuan ($632.79 million).
In a filing to the Hong Kong exchange, Greentown said it
would receive 1.04 billion yuan in proceeds from the sale, which
would improve its liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet.
SOHO China also issued a statement confirming the deal.
Shares of Greentown have fallen about 60 percent in the past
12 months amid investors concern about the impact of a
relentless government crackdown on property speculation and its
ability to access funding.
($1 = 6.3212 Chinese yuan)
