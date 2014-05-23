HONG KONG May 23 The chairman of Greentown China Holdings Ltd said on Friday his frustration towards China's "twisted" and "unreasonably tightened" property market is one reason why he sold some of his shares to fellow developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd.

The two companies announced on Thursday that Sunac will buy a 24.313 percent stake in Greentown for HK$6 billion ($773.83 million) excluding dividend in order to promote the former's brand as a high-end boutique property developer and strengthen the latter's execution capacity.

"A suitable market enables one to trade freely and make his own decision," Greentown chairman Song Weiping told a video conference from Hangzhou, where the company is based. "But after the (tightening) policies in 2005, 2008 and 2011, the market has become very twisted. It has changed totally and doesn't behave like a market. For most of the corporates, it's very difficult."

He said the unreasonable tightening and the abnormal environment have made companies with smaller clients like Greentown very different to develop.

China's real estate industry is facing mounting pressure as banks make it harder for developers and homebuyers to borrow loans.

A correction in the market gained traction in late 2013 after more than four years of government efforts to tame record home prices and avoid an asset price bubble.

Growth in average new home prices in China slowed to a near one-year low in April, official data showed on Sunday.

Song will retire as company chairman from March 2015, while Sunac's chairman, Sun Hongbin, will act as co-chairman before the date and then become the sole chairman.

After completion of the deal, Sunac and Hong Kong's Wharf Holdings Ltd will both be the largest shareholders with equal stakes. Song said Wharf has no plan to and will never become the controlling shareholder of Greentown because of the difference in company culture, where Wharf focuses on Hong Kong and is generally considered more conservative.

Shares of Greentown closed up 6.6 percent to HK$8.2, while Sunac jumped 8.2 percent. The broader market <.HS I> was flat.

Sunac bought Greentown's shares at HK$12 per share, while the ex-dividend price is HK$11.46 per share.

($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)