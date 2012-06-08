HONG KONG, June 8 Trading in shares of property
developer and hotel operator Greentown China Holdings Ltd
will be suspended on Friday pending a statement, the
Hong Kong bourse said on Friday.
It gave no further details.
Last week, Chinese developer Fosun International
said it had started a civil action in a Shanghai court over the
acquisition of a plot of land on Shanghai's Bund.
Rival developer SoHo China said last December it
had bought a 50 percent stake in the Shanghai commercial project
for 4 billion yuan ($630 million) from Greentown China Holdings
and several other domestic firms.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)