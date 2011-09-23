* "Shadow banking" industry at about 8.5 trln yuan - Nomura

* About 3.3 trln yuan sitting in wealth mgmt products - StanChart

* Trusts lend to property developers, getting around curbs

* Chinese banks deny existence of shadow banking system

* Ping An, CITIC, CCB all have their own trusts

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Sept 23 A China regulatory move to require trust companies to declare their exposure to Hong Kong-listed property developer Greentown has cast a spotlight on a shadowy industry that has circumvented efforts to tighten monetary conditions.

The trust companies lend to firms in China that might otherwise not qualify for credit. They then slice and dice those loans into packages of wealth management products to be sold to investors, akin to what banks in America did to sub-prime mortgages for much of the previous decade.

The trust companies lure depositors by promising high returns in the face of low bank deposit rates and a stock market that has been largely flat in the past three years.

All this is part of the so-called "shadow banking" system in China, a network of borrowers and lenders that exists outside of the normal financial system and whose very existence is denied by the banks themselves.

Nomura estimates the size of the shadow banking system in China at about 8.5 trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion).

With the real estate sector spurned by top state-owned banks such as ICBC and China Construction Bank , Chinese trusts have moved to fill the void, investing over 210 billion yuan ($32 billion) into the industry in the first half of this year, according to the official China Securities Journal.

Trusts can lend to real estate developers while the banks, acting as middlemen, can claim little exposure to the sector, appeasing Beijing regulators who are trying to channel money away from property to cool prices. They have thus quickly become an attractive vehicle to help skirt China's curbs on traditional lending.

"Nobody expected the kind of growth in trust companies to the scale that we saw in the past three years," said Patrick Chovanec, a finance professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing. "In a way, the regulators are now playing catch-up on the industry."

The products may not be as sophisticated as the U.S. ones that blew up and led to the global financial crisis, but the basic premise is the same -- mixing loans up together will lower the risk, which can then be passed on to investors.

Some of these products have a tenure of as short as 30 days, said Standard Chartered economist Li Wei, which allows the trusts access to cash when they need them.

About 3.3 trillion yuan ($517 billion) had flowed into wealth management products as of June this year, Standard Chartered estimates show.

OFF THEIR BALANCE SHEETS

When lending through trust companies, banks keep the loans off their balance sheets and pass the risk on to the buyers of the wealth management products instead.

These trusts also lend to real estate developers like Greentown China , the firm whose lenders have come under scrutiny from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

The banking regulator asked trust companies to declare their exposure to Greentown, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The move prompted a sharp selloff in Hong Kong-listed property shares on Thursday as investors worried it could signal authorities might crackdown on trust financing.

In Greentown's case, the Hangzhou-based developer would team up with a group of investors or a bank to put money into a trust company, which in turn will use part of the funds to pay for the construction of a new development project.

In a perfect world, Greentown would then sell the apartments it has built or is planning to build, and return the money to its investors with the pre-agreed interest.

However, if the flats sit unsold, investors either must agree to extend the life of the trust or lose their money altogether -- a recipe that could easily send angry trust depositors knocking on the regulator's door.

"These products are sold like bonds," said Chavonec at Tsinghua. "The problem is there is confusion on where the risk is. The bank thinks it's the developer's responsibility, the borrower thinks it's the bank's responsibility, while the developer just wants the money."

China is famously wary of the prospect of shareholders running amok after losing their money. For example, when furious investors descended upon Hainan Securities in 2004 after the firm lost customers' money, the Chinese turned to Goldman Sachs for help.

The Wall Street firm agreed to donate 500 million yuan to help pay off debts at Hainan Securities, which it did just before receiving approval for its then-landmark Goldman Sachs Gao Hua securities joint venture.

Greentown, which touts its specialty as high-end property, had almost 40 subsidiaries dealing with its projects all over China at the end of last year. It said it had not heard from the country's banking regulator.

"Our funding is a bit tight, but it is not affecting our normal operations," Greentown CEO Shou Bainian told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

PROPERTY SPURNED

On top of helping banks make peace with the central government, the trust companies also allow banks to move their more risky loans off their own balance sheets, making for better quarterly reports during earnings season.

The result is lending that is not quite as under control as China reports. Fitch Ratings has warned that lending has not slowed down as much as official data suggests, as more banks transfer credit to these trust companies.

Both retail and high net-worth individuals can invest in these trusts, with banks selling many of these wealth management products at their branches while the wealthy can invest directly into the securitised product.

Many of China's top banks have their own trusts, including CCB , insurer Ping An and CITIC Bank , with many of these trusts banding together to form the China Trustee Association.

Despite the practice, China's established banks deny any involvement in "shadow banking".

"Shadow banking is something that originated from the West," Yang Kaisheng, president of ICBC the world's most valuable bank, said in August. "Everything that is done in China is done within the regulatory system." ($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Charlie Zhu and Victoria Bi, Editing by Brian Rhoads and Muralikumar Anantharaman)